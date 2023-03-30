Blast hit a natural gas pipeline in northern Siberia -Tass agency

An explosion hit a natural gas pipeline near a village in northern Siberia late on Wednesday but there were no casualties, Tass news agency cited a local official as saying.

The blast occurred near Pelym, which is around 430 km north of the Siberian energy hub of Tyumen. Tass said the pipeline caught fire after the explosion but gave no details.

Separately, Interfax news agency cited the same local official as saying a main gas pipeline near the village had become depressurised after the blast.

