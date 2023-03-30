Left Menu

"Sanatan dharma doesn't need any certificate": RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the 'Sanatan' dharma doesn't need any "certificate" as it has been proven true to the test of time.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:18 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the 'Sanatan' dharma doesn't need any "certificate" as it has been proven true to the test of time. "Today you are taking the resolve to enhance the prestige of the saffron colour by donning it. The one that is 'Sanatan' doesn't need any certificate. In English, they say, "time proven". It has proven to stand true to the test of time," RSS Chief said while addressing an event of 'Sanyas Diksha' in Uttarkhand's Haridwar.

He further said that the Sanatan dharma, which started earlier, exists today and will also be there tomorrow. "Everything else changes. It started earlier, exists today and will be there tomorrow as well. We will have to explain 'Sanatan' to people through our conduct," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat reached Rishigram and performed the Chaturveda Parayan Yagya on the eighth day of the Sannyas festival in Patanjali Sannyas. Swami Ramdev who was also present at the event said that after 75 years of independence, Patanjali is fulfilling the dream of Maharishi Dayanand, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and all the revolutionaries of the Swadeshi education system.

"The country became independent but the education and medical system is not its own. The rituals and symbols of slavery have to be eradicated. Only sannyasins can do this work," he said. On Thursday on the occasion of Ramnavami, Swami Ramdev will perform 'Pratishthan sanyas' by giving Diksha to 150 youths. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate the newly constructed building of Patanjali University.

The aim is to train future leaders with the vision of the ancient sages, a key element for India to lead a world that lives in service for the good of all creation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

