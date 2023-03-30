Left Menu

Terrorist organizations have no presence in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt

The government further claimed that the ATS has nabbed 10 terrorists with bounties on their heads in the last one year.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, ISI and other terrorist organizations have no presence in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday. "Due to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) massive crackdown on ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, ISI and other terrorist organizations, these terror groups have no presence in Uttar Pradesh," the official said in a statement.

The government further claimed that the ATS has nabbed 10 terrorists with bounties on their heads in the last one year. "Apart from this, ATS has caught 21 people from ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, ISI and other terrorist organisations," it said.

"At the same time, the ATS has succeeded in arresting 13 people belonging to PFI, Rohingya, Bangladeshi and Naxal extremist organizations. In addition, the Yogi government has taken effective anti-fake currency measures," it further said. The official statement also said that the UP ATS team arrested 11 people using illegal SIM boxes and 15 supplying illegal weapons within a year.

The state government also hit out at the previous government of the state, saying, "There was a time when pro-Pakistan terrorist organizations based in UP threatened the security of the whole country. What was worse, the state saw governments withdrawing cases against terrorists to appease their vote banks. The state's Azamgarh district was known as the "nursery of terror". However, things have changed in the past six years and Azamgarh is actively taking part in the state's development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

