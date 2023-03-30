Maha: After wife leaves home with lover, man shoots dead father-in-law
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-03-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 08:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly shot dead his father-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna district after the former's wife ran away with her lover, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Sharda Nagar in Ambad on Wednesday, the official said.
''The accused is a resident of Adool in Paithan. His wife eloped with her lover and moved to Aurangabad. Enraged, he confronted his father-in-law. An argument ensued during which he shot dead his father-in-law. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' Inspector Shirish Humbe said.
