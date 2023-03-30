Left Menu

World Bank to boost financing capacity of IBRD lending arm by $50 billion - Malpass

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:36 IST
World Bank to boost financing capacity of IBRD lending arm by $50 billion - Malpass
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank expects to boost the financing capacity of its middle-income lending arm by $50 billion over the next 10 years to help countries deal with overlapping crises, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday in Niamey, Niger, Malpass said the increase in financing capacity for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) would come during the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington in April.

He said the World Bank had doubled its financing for global public goods during his presidency, reaching $100 billion from 2020-2022, and was continually exploring options to further increase its lending capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023