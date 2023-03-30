Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL14 BIZ-RARE DISEASES-IMPORT DUTY Govt exempts import duty on drugs, food for special medical purposes for personal use to treat rare diseases New Delhi: The government has exempted basic customs duty on all drugs and food for special medical purposes imported for personal use for treatment of rare diseases.

DEL39 BIZ-FOREIGN TRADE POLICY India to unveil new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday New Delhi: India will unveil its much-awaited new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday, with a view to boost exports amid slowing global trade.

DCM32 BIZ-IPO-FUNDRAISE Fund raise through IPO more than halves to Rs 52,116 cr in FY23 from record high in FY22 Mumbai: The total amount raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) more than halved to Rs 52,116 crore in FY23 from an all-time high collection of Rs 1,11,547 crore in the previous fiscal, according to an analysis.

DCM41 BIZ-SMALL STOCKS Small stocks lag behind in FY23; take bigger hit than bluechip firms New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Small stocks have lagged behind the equity benchmark Sensex in 2022-23, falling nearly 6 per cent amid a host of negative factors like higher interest rate regime, high inflation and the Russian-Ukraine war.

DCM48 BIZ-ADANI-DEBT Adani pins hopes on 20 pc earnings growth every year to repay USD 23 billion debt New Delhi: Embattled Adani Group is looking at a 20 per cent growth in earnings across businesses spanning from sea ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, cement and data centres, to repay about USD 23 billion of debt over the next 3-4 years in a comeback strategy, sources said.

DCM59 BIZ-ONION-GOYAL Govt to buy 3 lakh tonnes of onion in Rabi season: Goyal Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced that the government agencies will buy 3 lakh tonnes of onion once the winter harvest starts coming in.

