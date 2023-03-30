President Murmu expresses condolences over deaths in Indore collapse deaths

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the death of 11 people in the stepwell collapse at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday. President Murmu prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the incident

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," read the tweet of Rashtrapati Bhavan translated from Hindi. As many as 11 persons have died so far after the roof of a stepwell of a temple collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday, state home minister Narottam Mishra said.

"Nineteen people rescued alive. 11 bodies were recovered. The condition of a few among those rescued is critical...Chief Minister announced Rs 5 Lakhs each ex-gratia for deceased and Rs 50,000 each for injured..." Narottam Mishra told ANI. The incident occurred at Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple located in Patel Nagar locality in the city at around 11 in the morning during a Havan puja on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Police, Municipal Corporation, district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), QRF (quick reaction force) and ambulances were present on the spot and the rescue operation was underway. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot for the rescue operation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to be given to next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Besides, free treatment arrangements will be made for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the incident and he took to Twitter to state that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the mishap.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Indore mishap.

"The accident that happened in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. Local administration is engaged in rescue work. NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Shah. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also wrote on Twitter, "A sad news was received that 25 people fell into the stepwell during Havan at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore. I pray to God that all the devotees come out safely. May Lord Ram protect everyone." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)