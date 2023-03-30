"I received a call and video suddenly started playing," says BJP MLA accused of watching porn in Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Yadav Lal Nath has denied watching porn after a video went viral allegedly showing the Bagbassa constituency MLA watching porn videos during an assembly session on March 28. According to the video, the MLA was allegedly watching porn on the last day of the first Assembly session after the formation of the BJP Government in the state.

While talking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "I do not know how this happened. I was not watching porn videos. I suddenly received a call and the video started playing when I opened it to check. I tried to close the video but closing it takes time." "I will accept whatever decision the chief minister and the party president take. I did not play the video deliberately," the BJP MLA added.

In this regard, opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma has demanded the suspension of the BJP MLA. In another incident earlier this month, the Railway Protection Force registered a case against unidentified employees of an ad agency Datta Communication for telecasting porn videos on the LED screen on the platform at Patna Junction.

According to RPF Inspector Sushil Kumar, on March 19, telecasting of porn videos suddenly happened around 10 am on the LED screen of the railway on platform number 10 at Patna Junction. At that time, no officer or employee of the railway was aware of this.

The passengers on the platform informed the RPF about this, following which the RPF swung into action and immediately switched off the LED, the Inspector informed. The alleged video kept playing continuously for three minutes, the Inspector added.

A case has also been registered in this matter by Government Railway Police (GRP). (ANI)

