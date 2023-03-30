Russia seeking munitions from North Korea, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:16 IST
The United States has new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea, the White House said on Thursday, adding that Washington is concerned that North Korea will provide the aid.
White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea, offering food in exchange for weapons.
