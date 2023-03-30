PM Modi brought glory to symbols of Indian culture, faith: Amit Shah

Highlighting the rising stature of India in the global dais, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought glory to the symbols of Indian culture and faith. Shah attended the inauguration ceremony of Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya and Sanyas Diksha Mahotsav as the chief guest at Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Many dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of making India, Indians and India's knowledge respected across the world by becoming its brand ambassador for the last nine years."

He said that Prime Minister Modi had proposed to the United Nations to celebrate International Yoga Day on December 27, 2014 adding that "our forefathers had acquired such knowledge which could keep the human body healthy without any medicine." Shah said that the whole world accepted the proposal of PM Modi and today International Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world.

"Knowledge acquired by our sages is not only for us but for the welfare of the entire universe," Shah said. He said that by getting acceptance for Yoga Day in the United Nations, Prime Minister Modi took forward the thousands of years of work done on the science of yoga and gave this tradition a global platform. The Union Home Minister said that PM Modi did many things to take our country forward in every field. He said PM Modi has brought back idols from different places across the world, which were stolen from India during the period of slavery, and restored them to their original places in India.

"Apart from this, from the rule of Mughals, many symbols of our religions, cultures and nation's pride were lying ignored, all such places of importance were once again rejuvenated by Prime Minister Modi," stated Shah. The minister said that the issue of Ram temple was stuck since the time of Babur, but just after the Supreme Court order, Prime Minister did Bhumi Pujan and in the next Ram Navami, Lord Rama will be in his grand temple in Ayodhya.

He said be it the Ram temple, the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Kedarnath and Badrinath, or be it reconstruction of the Somnath temple in Gujarat with gold, PM Modi has brought glory to the symbols of Indian culture and faith. He said our freedom struggle was confined around one family, but Prime Minster Narendra Modi worked to immortalize Sardar Patel by making the Statue of Unity, which is the tallest statue in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)