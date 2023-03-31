Left Menu

Massive fire at Hamraj Market in Kanpur, operation underway to douse flames

Deputy director of the UP Fire Department, Ajay Kumar told ANI, "Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire, for which hydraulic fire tenders are being taken from Lucknow along with army vehicles and tenders have also been sought from the surrounding districts of the city".

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi, Kanpur. A total of 15-16 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported as of now. Fire engulfed the AR Tower and spread to the nearby buildings present inside Masood Complex.

Deputy director of the UP Fire Department, Ajay Kumar told ANI, "Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire, for which hydraulic fire tenders are being taken from Lucknow along with army vehicles and fire tenders have also been sought from the surrounding districts of the city". "Around 3 AM a fire broke out in Hamraj Market. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but it is suspected that it may have been caused by a short circuit. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident," the official added.

In this regard, Kanpur Police stated that the fire rescue teams' operation will take another 3-4 hours to control the fire. While speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Kanpur City, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "Our efforts are going on, we expect to control the fire in the next 3-4 hours. Operation is going on for 6 hours. We have pulled resources from nearby cities also".

Further details are awaited. 

