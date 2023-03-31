Left Menu

Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack

The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added. There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:25 IST
Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pirates have abandoned a Danish-owned ship that was hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea last week, and have taken some crew members with them, while others have been brought to safety, the vessel's owner said on Friday.

The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer was boarded by five armed people 140 miles west of the Republic of Congo's Port Pointe-Noire with 16 crew member, its owner said at the time. The Reformer subsequently went missing, but was later located by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe, shipping company Monjasa's owner said.

"Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families," the company said. The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added.

There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

