Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire at factory in Wazirpur, 25 fire tenders on spot

18 am. We do not have any reports of casualties".

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:39 IST
Delhi: Massive fire at factory in Wazirpur, 25 fire tenders on spot
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a factory in the Wazirpur area of Delhi on Friday morning. Fire department officials stated that a call was received from A-91 Wazirpur industrial area near JD Dharam Kanta at around 8:18 am.

A total of 25 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the fire. As per the fire official, No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals from the spot showed massive flames billowing out from the building. Delhi Fire Services Chief Fire officer AK Malik told ANI," We received a fire call at 8:18 am. We do not have any reports of casualties".

The fire officer further stated that it cannot be specified at this point as to how much time it will take to control the fire. "It cannot be said as it will depend on the storage facilities of chemicals and other container systems storing different materials," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023