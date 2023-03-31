Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson RE partners with Nextracker for solar trackers supply to NTPC's project

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd SWREL, which is implementing a 1.56 GW DC solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy in Gujarat, has selected Nextracker Technology for the supply of solar trackers for the project, according to a statement.A solar tracker is a device installed in a solar panel which moves as the sun moves across the sky.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:53 IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), which is implementing a 1.56 GW DC solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy in Gujarat, has selected Nextracker Technology for the supply of solar trackers for the project, according to a statement.

A solar tracker is a device installed in a solar panel which moves as the sun moves across the sky. SWERL, a leading solar EPC solutions provider, has bagged the contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) to implement the 1.56 GW DC solar PV project in Khavda RE Park in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. NTPC REL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. Due to improved tracker design efficiencies, there is an upward trend for the adoption of solar trackers combined with bifacial module technology in India, SWERL Global CEO Amit Jain said.

In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be made with locally made steel from factories in Gujarat, he said. Nextracker Technology founder and CEO Dan Shugar said, ''The Khavda project is a phenomenal venture to be a part of where we can support Make in India with 75 per cent of our system components manufactured in the country and it supports India's target to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.'' The project is slated to be operational by the first half of 2024.

