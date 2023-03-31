KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES
JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3500.00-3800.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3950.00 Chakki Gur : 4200.00-4400.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3900.00-3980.00 Small-30 : 3810.00-3870.00 Large-30 : 4210.00 ----
