Left Menu

'Delivered bribe on his behalf': Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal

"Kejriwalji, I am going to show a trailer of the chat related to 2020 in which 15 kg ghee - code word for Crore set by you and Mr Jain, which was delivered by me personally - i.e. - 15 Crore Rupees paid on your behalf at a political office, party office of TRS to one of the Accused of the ongoing Liquor Case", stated the statement issued.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:05 IST
'Delivered bribe on his behalf': Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal
Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar on Friday released a letter, through his counsel, claiming that he is having a total of 700 pages of WhatsApp and Telegram chats with Arvind Kejriwal and that he had allegedly delivered 75 crores on Kejriwal's to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) office in 2020. However, there is no independent verification to these claims and many allegations Sukesh had levelled recently. The letter has been issued through Advocate Anant Malik.

"Kejriwalji, I am going to show a trailer of the chat related to 2020 in which 15 kg ghee - code word for Crore set by you and Mr Jain, which was delivered by me personally - i.e. - 15 Crore Rupees paid on your behalf at a political office, party office of TRS to one of the Accused of the ongoing Liquor Case", stated the statement issued. The statement further claimed that Kejriwal wanted him to drop this 15 kg Ghee aka 15 Crore Rupees at Hyderabad because he mentioned there were 5 cases of Ghee which is 15x5 Crore which was already at Hyderabad.

He further stated "The amount was being converted for you as you had suggested that 15 was to be delivered to Hyderabad at the TRS party office to the person "AP" in a Range Rover parked inside the office." Recently, Sukesh Chandrasekhar while produced in the court had told media that Kejriwal's countdown has started, and soon Kejriwal will be welcomed in Tihar Club. And next week he will make a significant disclosure, which will be a trailer against Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023