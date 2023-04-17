Man, wife die by suicide, decapitating themselves for sacrificial ritual in Rajkot: Police

A couple in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly sacrificed their lives as part of a ritual on Saturday night, police said on Monday. They allegedly died by suicide by decapitating themselves with a guillotine-like structure.

"A couple, identified as Hemubhai Makwana and Hansa Makwana in Vinchhiya village made a 'Havan Kund' for a year, and used to offer prayers there. Their decapitated heads were found in the Havan Kund. A blade and rope were found on the spot were found along with the bodies of the couple," Gondal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KG Zala said. He said that later Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called immediately and the bodies were sent for examination.

"A suicide note was also found where there was written that they are committing suicide," the cop added. He said that a probe into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

