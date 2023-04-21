China seeks cooperation with Australia on green economy, energy - vice foreign minister

Relations between China and Australia are improving and developing, the foreign ministry in Beijing quoted Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu as saying on Friday in talks with the state premier of Western Australia.

China wants to seek cooperation potential with Australia in areas including new energy and the green economy, Ma told Premier Mark McGowan at their meeting, the ministry said.

