Uttarakhand: Advisory issued for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Uttarakhand government on Sunday issues an alert stating that in view of the rain and snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in past few days, devotees are requested to be careful and start the yatra according to the weather forecast. "It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," the government stated.

"There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. It has been said by the government that adequate health arrangements have been made on all the travel routes. Passengers can also visit the nearest health centre immediately after starting the journey or if their health deteriorates during the journey and consult a doctor.

The state government is determined to make the journey smooth, safe and uninterrupted. The travel arrangements are being regularly monitored from a higher level. On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday the Char Dham Yatra began.

This time the state government is making every possible effort to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth and safe for the devotees. The pilgrims will get the best health services on the Yatra route. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Secretary Dr R.K. Rajesh Kumar is taking stock of the health services on the Char Dham Yatra route. In this episode, the Health Secretary is inspecting health units at various places by travelling to Kedarnath Dham.

Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar said that the Health Department has made complete preparations during the Chardham Yatra. "Guidelines ie SOP have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.

The Health Secretary said that the government welcomes all the pilgrims coming for the yatra. But at the same time, there is an appeal that if the devotees above 55 years of age are suffering from any disease like sugar, BP, heart disease etc., then mention it. He said that such devotees would be monitored through 104.

According to the Health Secretary, this time the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

