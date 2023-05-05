Left Menu

Half Congress leaders on bail, half in jail and they talk about corruption: Nadda in K'taka

"Rahul Gandhi is on bail, Sonia Gandhi is on bail and DK Shivakumar is on bail. Half on bail, half in jail and they talk about corruption", Nadda said.

BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
While addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Kuppal district on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda slammed the Congress and said that half of the Congress party leaders are in jail while the other half are on bail and they are talking about corruption. "Rahul Gandhi is on bail, Sonia Gandhi is on bail and DK Shivakumar is on bail. Half on bail, half in jail and they talk about corruption", Nadda said.

Nadda further said, "You (Congress) withdrew cases against PFI, you demand a ban on Bajrang Dal, you are involved in corruption, and you put a break in development work. That's why remember this if you vote for Congress, then you are voting for PFI's return." Nadda said that earlier India was known for corruption but now India's identity has changed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"How was India 9 years ago? Earlier, India was known for corruption. Earlier, India used to surrender & was indecisive. Now under PM Modi, G20 and SCO meeting is being held in India, Prime Ministers, Ministers, & Foreign Ministers from all over the world are coming. PM Modi has created this identity of India", he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the poll-bound State, addressed a public gathering in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

While addressing the election rally, PM Modi also slammed Congress and said the former (government) has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics. Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress has now started objecting to saying Jai Bajrangbali. Congress has become a slave to appeasement and vote-bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka. The people of Karnataka have understood the game of the Congress and the JDS. A vote to JDS will give Karnataka a weak and unstable government and a weak government can never build a strong Karnataka."

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

