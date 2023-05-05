Left Menu

J-K: 3 terror associates arrested in Awantipora and Shopian, incriminating materials recovered

The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession.

J-K: 3 terror associates arrested in Awantipora and Shopian, incriminating materials recovered
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with security forces on Fiday, arrested three terrorist associates in Awantipora and Shopian. The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Two of the arrested terror associates of the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad. They were arrested from Awantipora while another, identified as Mohammed Asgar Dar, was arrested from Shopian. "Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists, Awantipora Police, with the assistance of Anantnag Police, Army (42RR) (03RR) and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation on May 4 in Tral, Awantipora. During the search operation, 2 terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad from Tral, Awantipora were arrested," said an officer from J-K Police.

According to the police, both were shifted to the police station where they will remain in custody. "On their disclosure, arms and ammunition, including 1 AK-56, 2 AK Magazine, 56 AK live rounds, 3 Pistols, 6 Pistol Magazines, 24 Pistol live Rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated," the official said.

He added, "The timely and effective action of police and security forces helped us avert a possible major tragedy as well as defeat the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/unlawful activities." Meanwhile, in Shopian, during naka checking at Nagisheran, a joint party of Shopian Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) intercepted an individual, who attempted to evade the joint party. He was apprehended by an alert joint party, an official of the J&K Police said.

The arrested terrorist associate was identified as Mohammed Asgar Dar from Nagisheran, Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession, informed the police. "Preliminary investigation suggests that he was working as a terror associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Imamsahib police station and further investigation is underway," the official added. (ANI)

