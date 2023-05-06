Saudi foreign minister, US's Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the developments of a joint initiative to host both Sudanese warring parties in Jeddah, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The joint initiative aims at "reducing the levels of tension" in Sudan, the statement added on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)