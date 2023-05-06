Tamil Nadu DGP refutes Governor's claim of two-finger virginity tests being conducted on minors

A day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought an inquiry into allegations of a few "victims of child marriage" being "forced" to undergo two-finger virginity test in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on Friday refuted the allegations and termed such reports as "totally false information". "Reports of victims of child marriage being forced to undergo a two-finger virginity test are false," said, DGP, Sylendra Babu.

Taking Suo Moto cognizance of a news report "Forced Virginity test" on underage girls, NCPCR on Friday wrote a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and state DGP Sylendera Babu seeking an enquiry into the above allegations and submit an action taken report in seven days. Tamil Nadu DGP without mentioning Governor R N Ravi and NCPCR letter said that information is being spread on forceful virginity tests of underage girls . "Which is totally fake and false information"

Governor RN Ravi in an interview with a media publication had alleged that a few victims of child marriage were forced to undergo a two-finger test in Chidambaram. The DGP has rejected the allegations in the news report. In a statement, DGP said that false news is being spread that social department officials are accusing priests of the ancient Nataraja temple in Chidambaram to be involved in child marriages.

"Reports of few underage girls attempting suicide due to the two-finger tests are also not true," read the statement. DGP said that four cases of child marriage have been registered on the basis of the complaint under sections 366 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

"Eight men and 3 women have been arrested, "DGP said adding that two underage girls underwent a medical examination. On some victims of child marriage allegedly attempting suicide, DGP said, "We do not have any information like that". (ANI)

