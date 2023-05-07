Left Menu

Delhi man stabbed to death, three including minor held

A man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri during a scuffle with four others, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 15:56 IST
Delhi man stabbed to death, three including minor held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri during a scuffle with four others, the police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Jatin,20, Mohit,19, and a minor, 17 who were held while one is yet to be apprehended. The deceased was identified as Jitender who hailed from Mangolpuri.

According to the police, they got a PCR call at 06:14 am on Sunday regarding admission of Jitender, a resident of Mangolpuri, at SGM Hospital after sustaining stab injuries above the left knee. Station Huse Officer (SHO) along with other staff went to SGM Hospital and found that the person was in an unconscious condition due to excessive bleeding. After the doctor advised the father of Jitender to shift him to a private hospital as his condition was serious. However, At about 09:50 AM, police were informed by the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where he was shifted, that Jitender had been brought dead there.

The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and the crime team were called to conduct the inspection of the scene of the crime, the police said. On this information, a case has been registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and an investigation was taken up.

After checking many CCTV footages, the police team found a scuffle between the Jitender and other four persons at the scene of the crime, the police said. After identifying all the accused persons from CCTV footage, several teams were formed to arrest the culprits. All four accused persons were identified and the teams apprehended three.

The police added that the accused were previously not involved in a criminal case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
2
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
3
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States
4
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023