Left Menu

Andhra Govt steps up efforts to bring back stranded students from violnce-hit Manipur

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday stepped up its efforts to bring the Telugu students stranded due to the riots in Manipur to their native places safely.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:43 IST
Andhra Govt steps up efforts to bring back stranded students from violnce-hit Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday stepped up its efforts to bring the Telugu students stranded due to the riots in Manipur to their native places safely. According to the government, officials concerned are coordinating with the Central Government to carry out the rescue program.

The state government said that 100 students from Andhra Pradesh have been identified as studying in Manipur. Steps are being taken by the government to bring them back on a special flight. In this regard, the Civil Aviation Department officials said that they will inform the Andhra Pradesh Government about the timings of special flights to be operated for shifting the students.

The government of different states have taken immediate steps to bring back their students to their native places. Earlier, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

As per the statement, no major incidents of violence have been reported since the rescue operation began resulting in the relaxation in the curfew hours which are now from 7 am to 10 am today in Churachandpur. Violence had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of Manipur amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023