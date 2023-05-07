Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

Seven people are dead after a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect is in custody, a local television station reported on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department.

