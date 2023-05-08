Left Menu

Malappuram boat capsize incident: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs officials to coordinate rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:14 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday. "The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the well-being of the survivors," tweeted President Murmu.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident in Malappuram, Kerala. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Vice President Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 18 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from th Prime Minister's office on Sunday night. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The operation is being carried out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

