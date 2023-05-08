Left Menu

Kerala: Death toll 22 in Malappuram boat capsize; rescue operation underway

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said that 22 people have died so far after a boat capsized near Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram on Sunday.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said that 22 people have died so far in boat capsize incident near Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram a day ago. The minister informed that a search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams is underway.

"The Chief Minister will arrive around 9.30 am at Thiroorangadi in Malappuram district of Kerala. The CM himself had given direct instructions. 37 people have been identified. 22 people died. 10 people have been identified in different hospitals. Five people were confirmed to have swum in. A total of 37 people were identified," said K Rajan. "The exact number of people who travelled on the boat could not be recorded. Let there be no more," he said.

"However, all searches are ongoing. NDRF, fire and rescue and scuba team are conducting the searches. The Navy's team has also come forward. The Coast Guard arrived yesterday. Only other help will be received from them. A second team of NDRF will also arrive here," the Kerala minister added. The boat capsize happened in the Malappuram district.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not". Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured and the speeding up of the post-mortem process.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" Vijayan said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," said a tweet from the Prime Minister's office on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

