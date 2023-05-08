Five top Naxals surrender before security forces in Jharkhand

Five senior cadres of Naxals surrendered before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police on Monday and decided to join the mainstream, a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism. The naxals surrendered before the security forces around 11 AM on Monday have been identified as Amarjeet Yadav alias Tingu (Zonal commander and rewardee of Rs 10 lakh), Sahdev Yadav alias Latan (Sun-zonal commander and rewardee of Rs 5 lakh), Neeru Yadav alias Saleem (Sub-zonal commander and rewardee of Rs 5 lakh), Santosh Bhuiya alias Sukan (Sun-zonal commander) and Ashok Baiga aias Ashok Pehriya ( Dasta member).

"Their surrender is a clear indication of the increasing realization among the Naxal cadres of the falseness of Maoist propaganda. The persistent efforts of 190 Battalion, CRPF and the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy have influenced these cadres to choose the path of peace and harmony," said the CRPF in a statement. This achievement is a result of the relentless and tireless efforts of CRPF and Jharkhand police to eradicate Naxalism from the state, said the force.

"The surrender of these five Maoist cadres is a major step towards restoring normalcy and peace in the region." (ANI)

