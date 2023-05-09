Left Menu

"Atiq's son is alive, will take revenge": Threatening post on social media traced to J-K

Links to the gangster Atiq Ahmed murder case are now getting traced up to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said a police source.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:17 IST
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Links to the gangster Atiq Ahmed murder case are now getting traced up to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said a police source. During the course of the investigation following the tweets made from a Twitter handle named "The Sajjad Mughal" vowing to take "revenge" for the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed, police got to know that the tweets were made from Kashmir's Poonch district.

After Atiq's shootout, a total of 31 tweets were made for a Twitter handle named "The Sajjad Mughal". "The breed is not over yet. Atiq's son Ali is still alive. Insha Allah condition - time - power will change. The city will be called Allahabad. The revenge will be taken," read the alleged tweet. Following the orders of the Special DG Law and Order, an FIR under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2008 has been registered at the Cyber Cell police station.

Gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after being shot close to point-blank range. All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

