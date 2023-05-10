UAE's Jaber urges methane emissions phase-out by 2030
The United Arab Emirates' COP28 president designate Sultan al-Jaber said on Wednesday the oil and gas industry should phase out its methane emissions by 2030 and that technology investments were needed to phase up viable carbon alternatives.
Jaber was speaking in Abu Dhabi at the inaugural UAE Climate Tech conference.
