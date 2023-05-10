Zealand, Boehringer's weight loss drug meets main gloal in Phase II trial
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:24 IST
Zealand Pharma said that its experimental weight-loss drug, developed with partner Boehringer Ingelheim, achieved up to 14.9% weight loss after 46 weeks in a Phase II trial.
The Phase II dose-finding trial met its primary endpoint, the Danish company added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement