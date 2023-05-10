Russia's Transneft says Druzhba pipeline 'attacked' near Ukraine border - TASS

Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft said on Wednesday that a filling point on the Europe-bound Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine had been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing the company.

Transneft said nobody was injured in the incident, which it branded a "terrorist attack", TASS reported. "Yes, indeed, early this morning there was an attempt to commit a terrorist act against the Druzhba oil pipeline system at the Bryansk filling station," Transneft's spokesman told TASS.

"As a result, no one was hurt. The competent authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident." Early on Wednesday, Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported that three empty oil reservoirs at the Druzhba pipeline's filling station came under attack.

It said there were no leaks following the attacks. Russian oil supplies via the Soviet-built pipeline have not been sanctioned, however, European countries are scaling back usage of the route amid wider sanctions against Moscow.

Druzhba pipeline was attacked several times after the start of what Kremlin casts as a special military operation in Ukraine last February. Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the pipeline had been

temporarily suspended in November after a rocket hit a power station close to the Belarus border which provides electricity for a pump station.

The pipeline also came under attacks in the Bryansk region in March.

