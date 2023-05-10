Left Menu

Goldi Solar ties up with YES Bank to finance solar projects of MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:15 IST
Goldi Solar ties up with YES Bank to finance solar projects of MSMEs
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Solar energy solutions provider Goldi Solar on Wednesday announced its collaboration with YES Bank for financing solar projects for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the private sector bank's YES KIRAN programme, YES Bank will offer financial assistance to MSME manufacturers, who wish to install solar panels at their premises, Goldi Solar said in a statement.

The platform will process all the loan applications for solar projects sourced from across the country for installation by business entities such as commercial institutions, industries, resorts, hotels, manufacturing units, and warehouses that can utilise this secured financing instrument to switch to solar power.

Also, consumers can receive technical assistance at their doorstep and get loan approvals faster.

''Through the Solar Finance Scheme, consumers from MSME industries can obtain loans of up to Rs 30 million. Our partner, Yes Bank, will provide end-to-end service and hassle-free journey to the loan applicants to finance solar projects,'' Bharat Bhut, Co-Founder and Director of Goldi Solar, said.

Headquartered in Surat, Goldi Solar manufactures high-end photovoltaic modules and provides EPC (engineering procurement and construction) services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Global
2
Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

 Mexico
3
Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to support business growth and drive customer success; launching new R&D hub in 2023

Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to su...

 Global
4
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023