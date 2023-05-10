Goldi Solar ties up with YES Bank to finance solar projects of MSMEs

Solar energy solutions provider Goldi Solar on Wednesday announced its collaboration with YES Bank for financing solar projects for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the private sector bank's YES KIRAN programme, YES Bank will offer financial assistance to MSME manufacturers, who wish to install solar panels at their premises, Goldi Solar said in a statement.

The platform will process all the loan applications for solar projects sourced from across the country for installation by business entities such as commercial institutions, industries, resorts, hotels, manufacturing units, and warehouses that can utilise this secured financing instrument to switch to solar power.

Also, consumers can receive technical assistance at their doorstep and get loan approvals faster.

''Through the Solar Finance Scheme, consumers from MSME industries can obtain loans of up to Rs 30 million. Our partner, Yes Bank, will provide end-to-end service and hassle-free journey to the loan applicants to finance solar projects,'' Bharat Bhut, Co-Founder and Director of Goldi Solar, said.

Headquartered in Surat, Goldi Solar manufactures high-end photovoltaic modules and provides EPC (engineering procurement and construction) services.

