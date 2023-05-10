Left Menu

JSW Steel crude steel output grows 7 pc to 17.77 LT in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • India

JSW Steel on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent growth in crude steel production on standalone basis at 17.77 lakh tonne (LT) in April 2023.

The company had produced 16.67 LT steel during the same month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

In April 2023, the company said the production of its flat-rolled products rose 16 per cent to 13.92 LT from 12 LT a year ago.

However, its long-rolled products output fell 9 per cent to 3.21 LT from 3.54 LT in April 2022.

''Production of rolled long-products is lower due to planned capital shutdowns taken at Salem and Vijayanagar plant locations during April 2023,'' it said.

JSW Steel is among top six steel manufacturing companies in India.

