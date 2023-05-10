"What kind of government where CM does not trust his MLAs": PM Modi targets Gehlot in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted Congress over infighting in its Rajasthan unit and asked what "kind of government is it where the Chief Minister "does not trust his MLAs" and the legislators do not trust him. Addressing a rally at Mount Abu, PM Modi also accused the Congress of having tried to politicise the issue of Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan and said the opposition party forgot that "Modi can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian".

"What kind of government is it where the Chief Minister does not trust his MLAs and the MLAs don't trust the Chief Minister," Modi said, in a veiled reference to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Prime Minister's remarks came amid growing fissures in Congress in Rajasthan with party leader Sachin Pilot attacking the Chief Minister over "inaction" over alleged corruption. Rajasthan will face elections later this year.

In a stinging attack on Gehlot, Pilot said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister's speech in Dholpur showed that his leader "is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia". Pilot also announced 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer on May 11 to raise issues of "corruption".

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, Pilot said it is the first time he has seen that an attempt was made to defame the party MLAs. Gehlot had claimed at a rally in Dholpur that Vasundhara Raje was among BJP leaders who helped him save his government during the revolt by Pilot and some Congress MLAs in 2020 seeking change in leadership in the state.

Pilot also accused Gehlot of inaction over alleged corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan. PM Modi said in his speech that people had suffered due to Congress infighting.

"People in government are in competition to insult each other. When the chair is not secure and the person feels threatened, then how will there be concern for welfare of Rajasthan. Due to this attitude of Congress, women and daughters have had to pay the biggest price. Crimes against women have reached the highest level...they even have to celebrate festivals amid apprehension and suspicion," the Prime Minister said. He accused Congress of spreading misinformation during COVID-19 and added that the opposition party wanted people to slam and blame Modi.

"When the corona came in the country, the biggest crisis in 100 years, even then the Congress tried to spread rumours... provoked people on the vaccine. Congress wanted more and more people to die and they hold Modi's neck." He added that Hundreds of people from Hakki-Pikki community of Karnataka were stranded in Sudan and the government was able to evacuate them.

"At the time when some members of the HakkiPikki tribe from Karnataka were stuck in Sudan & BJP govt was trying to evacuate them, Congress in view of elections in the country started creating a ruckus about it & risked lives of these tribals by identifying them in Sudan...Chup chap lana tha...Congress thought that one of the members of this community might get harmed in Sudan and this would give them an advantage in the elections. But Congress forgot that Modi can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian," he said. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Nathdwara and unveiled projects worth over Rs. 5500 crore.

The focus of these projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services and boost trade and commerce and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region. (ANI)

