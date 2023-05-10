Sebi cancels registration of Skung Commxperts in NSEL case

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of Skung Commxperts for facilitating its clients to trade in illegal 'paired contracts' on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

By providing a platform for taking exposure to 'paired contracts', the broker exposed its clients to the risk involved in trading in a product that did not have regulatory approval, Sebi said in an order.

''The transactions were entered into at the request of the clients for trading in 'paired contracts' does not absolve a broker of its responsibility to conduct the diligence required to be performed by any reasonable or prudent person.

''I hold that the noticee (Skung Commxperts) does not satisfy the 'fit and proper person' criteria under the norms and therefore, the continuance of the noticee as a broker will be detrimental to the interest of the securities market,'' Sebi's Executive Director Anand R Baiwar said in the order.

Sebi has asked the broker to allow its existing clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds held in its custody within 15 days.

In case of failure of any clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds within this period, the broker will transfer the funds and securities of such clients to another broker within a period of next 15 days thereon, under advice to the said clients.

In September 2009, NSEL (now defunct) introduced the concept of 'paired contracts' for trading, which allowed buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform.

The scheme of 'paired contracts' traded on the NSEL had caused a huge loss to investors to the extent of Rs 5,500 crore, as per the order.

Meanwhile, in four separate orders, Sebi slapped penalties totalling Rs 20 lakh on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Sangeeta Batra, Kantilal Shah, Dhanesh Commercial and Sriyans Rocks and Granite Pvt Ltd.

The order came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of the BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.

The regulator had conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

