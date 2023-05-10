Assam: Vultures affected due to poisoning in Sivasagar released after treatment

Officials of the Assam Wildlife Department on Wednesday released some vultures back to the wild after treatment. "Release of the vultures back to the wild after treatment. The vultures were affected due to poisoning under Sivasagar Division," tweeted Assam Forest Department.

In January this year, As many as 24 vultures were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Sivasagar district. The incident took place in the Garkuch Naojaan area.

According to the reports, locals found the carcasses near a field in the Garkuch Naojaan area of Sivasagr in Assam and immediately informed forest officials. The forest department officials rushed to the spot and found 24 vultures lifeless and 8 of them were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

A forest official of Sivasagar district said then that at least 24 vultures were found dead near the field. The forest department after a primary investigation had suspected that the vultures died of food poisoning.

A forest department official had informed that a carcass of cattle was also found in the area. While 8 vultures were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. "We suspect that the vultures died due to food poisoning. We also found a carcass of cattle. We have rescued eight vultures and sent them to hospital for treatment," the forest official had said.

An investigation was launched to find the cause of death of so many vultures under unknown circumstances. (ANI)

