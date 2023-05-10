Left Menu

Godrej Consumer Products to raise Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:05 IST
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday said it will raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The board of the FMCG arm of the Godrej group in its meeting held on Wednesday ''approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Unsecured NCDs, listed and / or unlisted, aggregating to an amount upto Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches''.

Last month, GCPL announced the acquisition of the FMCG business of Singhania-controlled Raymond along with brands Park Avenue, Kamasutra and Premium for Rs 2,825 crore.

GCPL's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,315.97 crore for the financial year ended March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

