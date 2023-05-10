Left Menu

Kolkata: Special Task Force foils a smuggling bid, apprehends 5 persons

A team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended 5 persons after 2.5 kilogram of contraband heroin was seized on Tuesday afternoon near the Sukanta Pally Bus stop in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:49 IST
Kolkata: Special Task Force foils a smuggling bid, apprehends 5 persons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended five persons after 2.5 kilogram of contraband drugs was seized on Tuesday afternoon near the Sukanta Pally Bus stop in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. During the investigation, a total amount of 2.5 kilograms of contraband heroin was seized from the possession of those arrested, West Bengal STF said.

Apart from that 5 mobile phones, a red colour Maruti Breeza ZDI and a silver colour Maruti Suzuki VXI SX4 car have been seized, they added. The market value of the seized heroin is said to be more than two crore Indian rupees.

"A secret trap was laid to work on a piece of source information regarding the movement of a large quantity of contraband heroin near the Bally bound flank of Belghariya Expressway, opposite the Moon Light Hotel near Sukanta Pally Bus stop under Dumdum police station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," said the officials. The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Pal (39), Sabir Ahmed (24), Sujon Sekh (28), Gobinda Mondal (37) and Sarob Sheikh (23).

A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Dumdum police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023