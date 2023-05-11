Left Menu

South Korea to cull cattle after outbreak of foot and mouth disease

South Korean authorities have ordered the culling of several hundred cattle and put in place biosecurity measures after confirming cases of foot and mouth disease in farms in a central province, the ministry of agriculture said. Authorities planned to cull about 360 cattle, the statement said. Foot and mouth vaccinations and tests were also being conducted on cattle farms in and near Cheongju, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 08:29 IST
South Korea to cull cattle after outbreak of foot and mouth disease

South Korean authorities have ordered the culling of several hundred cattle and put in place biosecurity measures after confirming cases of foot and mouth disease in farms in a central province, the ministry of agriculture said. The cases mark the first confirmed outbreak since January 2019, according to media reports. The current contagion occurred in three farms in Cheongju in North Chungcheong province, south of the capital Seoul, the ministry said.

"Related agencies and local governments are asked to make all-out efforts on preventive measures ... to stop further spread of foot-and-mouth disease," Vice Agriculture Minister Kim In-joong said in a statement on Thursday. Foot and mouth disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans.

A team has been sent to the area to investigate the outbreak, disinfect farms in surrounding areas and put in a place a 48-hour halt on the movement of people and livestock in the area, the ministry said. Authorities planned to cull about 360 cattle, the statement said.

Foot and mouth vaccinations and tests were also being conducted on cattle farms in and near Cheongju, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023