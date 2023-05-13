Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 20:47 IST
Better ecosystem being developed for small entrepreneurs in Himachal Pradesh, says CM
  • Country:
  • India

A better ecosystem is being developed for small entrepreneurs in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Saturday.

The chief minister made the remark during a discussion with the Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Government of India, B B Swain here.

Discussions were held on the expansion and strengthening of MSMEs in the state during the meeting. He said that the state government is putting its best foot forward in the direction of attracting investment in electric vehicles, tourism, green hydrogen, green technology and other sectors.

There is a proposal to set up clusters in the areas of cane and bamboo-based, traditional footwear, tea-based, weaving, food processing under the Central Cluster Development Programme, the chief minister said, adding that clusters have been approved in Tahliwal, Parwanoo, Jitpur Baheri, Khadin and Gondpur. Apart from this, proposals have also been sent for the establishment of two clusters at Baddi and Haroli.

Further, the chief minister directed the Industries Department to ensure that proposals for the development of infrastructure in these clusters be sent to the Centre within 10 days.

Apart from this, directions were given to prepare a proposal under the Strategic Investment Policy (SIP) and to be submitted to the central government by July 2023. An estimated investment of Rs 150-200 crore will be attracted in the MSME sector with these steps.

A detailed discussion was also held on Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana in the meeting. The chief minister urged to increase the assistance amount for artisans from Rs 75,000 to a minimum amount of Rs 2 lakh, and to raise the amount for tools from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 under this scheme.

