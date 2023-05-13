Left Menu

4 per cent jump in vote share across regions boosts Congress seats tally to cross 130-mark

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 23:05 IST
The Congress improved its vote share by more than four per cent across different regions of Karnataka in the Assembly elections, taking its tally of seats beyond the 130-mark.

The results for the May 10 polls were declared on Saturday with the Congress emerging on top as it won 135 seats and was leading in one seat.

While the party's vote share jumped by more than four per cent, the JD(S) saw a sharp fall of more than five per cent, according to Election Commission data on the Assembly elections.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) with 18.36 per cent.

In the just-concluded polls, Congress' vote share zoomed to 42.88 per cent; that of JD(S) dropped to 13.29 per cent. BJP's vote share was 36 per cent.

The Congress bagged 135 seats, the BJP 65 and the JD(S) 19 in the elections.

According to reports, the Congress improved its tally in 'Kittur Karnataka' region by winning 33 out of 50 seats.

In 'Kalyana Karnataka' region, the party won 26 out of 41 seats, compared to 20 last time, while BJP's tally came down from 17 to 10 in this region.

In the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region in south Karnataka, the grand old party won 37 out of the 59 segments. While JD(S) tally came down to 14 from 29 in 2018, the BJP is down to six from nine.

