Ukrainian security agency suspects businessman Firtash of embezzlement

Ukraine's state security agency has served businessman Dmytro Firtash and top managers of companies he controls with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

The SBU said that, acting with the Economic Security Bureau, it had uncovered a "large-scale scheme" that involved theft from Ukraine's gas transit system.

Reuters could not immediately reach Firtash for comment.

