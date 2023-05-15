Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three dead after consuming liquor in Janjgir-Champa

Three persons including an army man died allegedly after consuming country-made liquor in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three dead after consuming liquor in Janjgir-Champa
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons including an army man died allegedly after consuming country-made liquor in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Monday. According to the officials, the incident took place at Rogda village under Navagarh police station limits today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Paras Sahu, Nandlal Kashyap (army man) and Satish Kashyap. "The trio fell unconscious this morning after consuming alcohol Satish Kashyap had purchased for 'Harprasad' of their village. They were rushed to a hospital in Navagarh where they were later declared dead", one of the police officers said.

After being informed about the incident, Navagarh police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, said the officer. Janjgir-Champa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Agrawal said that the cause of death will be confirmed after the probe.

"We have received information that three persons died after consuming alcohol. The cause of death will be ascertained after the probe. A team of doctors and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory rushed to the spot for investigation," said SSP Vijay Agrawal. Visiting the village after the incident, Leader of Opposition in Chattisgarh Assembly Narayan Chandel demanded stern action against the people responsible for the incident.

Chandel termed the incident as very unfortunate and sad. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the kins of deceased persons. The LoP also alleged that the illegal business of spurious liquor is ongoing in the state.

Talking to the media in Raipur earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the incident will be probed and stern action will be moved against the responsible person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023