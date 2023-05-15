Left Menu

CM Baghel targets BJP-led Centre over demonetization, inflation as Modi govt set to complete 9 yrs

Stating the lockdown has created massive loss to the country, CM Baghel said several people lost their jobs due to the lockdown but the data related to job loss was yet to be released.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization, lockdown, inflation and others as the Modi-led government is about to complete its nine-year. Speaking with the media in Raipur on Monday, CM Baghel said what is the achievement of PM Modi? Even after passing of several years after the demonization in 2016, the government at the centre still does not provide details about the black money accumulated in the country and also the notes deposited in RBI.

Stating the lockdown has created massive loss to the country, CM Baghel said several people lost their jobs due to the lockdown but the data related to job loss was yet to be released. Moreover, the government did not reveal the number of toilets constructed across the country, he added.

After the introduction of the Ujjwala Yojana, the price of domestic LPG reached Rs 1200 from Rs 400, alleged the CM, elaborating that the Centre claimed of taking steps for doubling the income of farmers but farmers are committing suicide.Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) which they (BJP) used to call the monument of Congress's failure, played a key role in improving the economy of people at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM said. Meanwhile, the CM also targeted the PM over Kisan Samman Nidhi and also accused the Centre of working against common people, farmers and youths.

"The government at the centre has also not made any arrangement for the procurement of forest produces. Besides, they (the central government) had claimed of giving employment, but they snatched the jobs of those who were employed. These are the achievements of the Modi government in nine years," the CM said. (ANI)

