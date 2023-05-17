Andhra Pradesh: Five dead as speeding lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Palnadu

Five people died and seven others were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Wednesday, police said. According to police, the accident took place in Dachepalle mandal.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been taken up. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

