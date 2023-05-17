French food groups agree to renegotiate prices - minister

France's food industry has agreed to reopen price negotiations with retailers early, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday after he put pressure on big food companies to lower prices.

"This is excellent news for consumers, it means that prices are going to be renegotiated lower early, so we will be able to break the inflationary spiral," Le Maire told journalists after meeting with food industry representatives.

