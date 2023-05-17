UN chief says issues remain after Black Sea grain deal renewed

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the extension of a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for another 60 days, noting that outstanding issues remain that Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. will continue to discuss.

"The continuation is good news for the world," Guterres told reporters. "Looking ahead, we hope that exports of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be able to reach global supply chains safely and predictably."

