Actively considering, evaluating options to participate in PLI 2.0: Optiemus Electronics

Electronics manufacturing services company Optiemus Electronics is actively considering and evaluating options to participate in the Rs 17,000-crore incentive scheme approved by the Cabinet to boost local production of laptops, tablets and computing devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Optiemus Electronics Limited Managing Director A Gururaj said that additional financial outlay for IT Hardware is an excellent step for the comprehensive growth of the Indian electronics manufacturing industry.

''Apart from traditional categories like mobile and telecom, the special focus given to IT Hardware showcases the astute vision of our government. Optiemus Electronics is manufacturing IT Hardware for many reputed brands under the current PLI and now with the PLI 2.0, we are actively considering and evaluating our options to participate in this new phase of growth in electronics manufacturing,'' Gururaj said in a statement. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices. The scheme was earlier introduced in 2021 but did not get the expected traction.

The scheme is expected to lead to incremental production of Rs 3.35 lakh crore, incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore and create incremental direct employment for 75,000 people during the six years.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that the revised PLI scheme is expected to create 75,000 direct jobs along with over 2 lakh indirect jobs, significantly increasing employment opportunities in the sector.

''We currently import a significant portion of our laptops and tablets for consumption. This revised PLI scheme will not only foster domestic manufacturing but also likely benefit major global manufacturers of IT hardware products, such as laptops and tablets. We urge the global industry to acknowledge this and consider India as a crucial destination for manufacturing IT hardware products,'' ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) said that the revised scheme, which nearly doubles the overall outlay to approximately Rs 17,000 crore, is a significant step towards bolstering the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

''The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware will help India emerge as a hub for IT Hardware manufacturing and increase the country's exports. It will encourage domestic companies to manufacture more IT hardware products in India and promote the development of the IT hardware ecosystem in the country,'' ELCINA President Sanjay Agarwal said.

